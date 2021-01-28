GOP wrong to target mask mandate -- Elizabeth Kingston

It is irresponsible and ignorant of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to challenge Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate order.
By their words and actions, Republican members of the Legislature are prolonging the fight to contain COVID-19 and reopen schools and businesses. Too many people are choosing not to wear a mask and are spreading the virus and causing deaths. This reckless behavior needs to stop.
The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations found last October that if 95% of the population wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from the virus by February.
When Republicans in the state Legislature support the mask mandate, their positive words and actions could save many lives and prevent much suffering.
Elizabeth Kingston, Madison