Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., passed away April 28. Sen. Lugar served from 1977 to 2013, and was known as one of the stalwarts of the Republican Party.
While in the Senate, Lugar worked on finding solutions to energy security, world nutrition and controlling weapons of mass destruction. After leaving the Senate, he continued to work on these issues through the Lugar Center, a non-profit he founded.
Sen. Lugar was concerned about hunger around the world, and children in the U.S. going to school hungry. He worked to warn the nation about the national security consequences of fossil fuel dependence. He helped create a highly-respected program to reduce the chance of nuclear annihilation and to eliminate weapons of mass destruction.
Unfortunately, in 2012 Lugar was defeated in the primary by a tea party candidate. In all likelihood, today's Republican Party would pillory Lugar as a socialist.
Today’s Republican Party is represented by people like U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., who recently said, “Nobody [in America] goes to sleep at night wondering if they’ll be able to feed their families.”
Lugar and Hagedorn both carry the Republican label, but that label means something totally different in 2019 than just a few years ago when Lugar was a powerful leader in the U.S. Senate.
Charles Frisk, Green Bay