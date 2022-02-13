 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

GOP won't welcome centrist candidates -- Mark Condon

  • 0

David Irwin's column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Reject socialism and Sen. Johnson," raises legitimate issues about creating a more reasonable and centrist political party. He is whistling in the wind, however, if he hopes that the GOP will be its host.

The GOP is purging its traditionalists. Wisconsin's Legislature and its conservative state Supreme Court are sterling examples of extremism and power. They are only rarely accountable to the people. They exemplify how easily gerrymandering and the money of corporations and the wealthy can weaken the institutions of democracy.

Irwin is a traditional conservative, believing in limited government, fiscal responsibility, institutional respect and personal responsibility. But only lip service is now paid to those principles, replacing them with slogans disguised to undermine science, history and the advancement of civil rights. Words such as "personal liberty" and "freedom" now mask what historian Elisabeth Anker called "Ugly Freedoms" in her 2021 book. They are intentionally exclusive and not inclusive, and they are restrictive of true freedom.

People are also reading…

The balance of opinions and adherence to facts are essential to democracy. The far left is as equally uncompromising, but extremism can come from any source, right or left. Voting is the solution, but only if voting is easier, not more difficult. It is the GOP that suppresses votes to hang onto power.

Mark Condon, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics