GOP won't welcome centrist candidates -- Mark Condon

David Irwin's column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Reject socialism and Sen. Johnson," raises legitimate issues about creating a more reasonable and centrist political party. He is whistling in the wind, however, if he hopes that the GOP will be its host.

The GOP is purging its traditionalists. Wisconsin's Legislature and its conservative state Supreme Court are sterling examples of extremism and power. They are only rarely accountable to the people. They exemplify how easily gerrymandering and the money of corporations and the wealthy can weaken the institutions of democracy.

Irwin is a traditional conservative, believing in limited government, fiscal responsibility, institutional respect and personal responsibility. But only lip service is now paid to those principles, replacing them with slogans disguised to undermine science, history and the advancement of civil rights. Words such as "personal liberty" and "freedom" now mask what historian Elisabeth Anker called "Ugly Freedoms" in her 2021 book. They are intentionally exclusive and not inclusive, and they are restrictive of true freedom.

The balance of opinions and adherence to facts are essential to democracy. The far left is as equally uncompromising, but extremism can come from any source, right or left. Voting is the solution, but only if voting is easier, not more difficult. It is the GOP that suppresses votes to hang onto power.

Mark Condon, Madison