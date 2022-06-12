GOP won't support children after birth -- William Hartje

Many conservatives are not pro-life, they are just anti-abortion.

Consider why a woman might have an abortion, then deal with those issues.

Fewer abortions would likely happen if the country had national health insurance (or if the Wisconsin Legislature accepted federal help to expand health insurance here). Every other first-world country has this available.

Fewer abortions would likely happen if we subsidized child care so people could afford to continue to work while having a family.

Fewer abortions would likely happen if the federal child payments had been continued, the ones that brought 40% of children out of poverty.

Republicans have blocked all of these measures. Instead, they want to get back in power so they can give big tax cuts to the wealthy and to corporations.

For too many conservatives, concern for “life” begins at conception and ends at birth.

William Hartje, Evansville