GOP will make Evers a lame duck -- Chris Unterberger

With Tuesday's win, Gov. Tony Evers has secured his seat at the head of a motionless government while the GOP failed to secure a supermajority in the Legislature.

This, however, will not prevent Republican state lawmakers from blocking Evers-backed bills and appointments, rendering the people’s will moot and effectively creating a term-length lame-duck session.

This is not new to us Wisconsinites. For the past four years, we’ve seen what a simple majority can do to cripple an administration’s agenda. Every meaningful budget item proposal from the governor’s office has been shot down. Many major appointments by Evers have been blocked by the state Senate. Every special session has been made a mockery. The next legislative session will be no different.

Though the Republican candidate failed to make it to the Governor’s Mansion, the GOP is celebrating this week, knowing that for at least the next two years they will have control of the people’s will by laming the Evers duck.

Democrats need to get to action now to overcome the gerrymandered majority of the GOP, win back a majority in 2024 and ensure that Gov. Evers doesn’t serve an eight-year lame-duck term.

Chris Unterberger, Madison