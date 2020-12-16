GOP will change rules until it wins -- Butch Beedle

“Wisconsin’s electoral house is on fire,” said Tom Sylke, a Trump attorney. He claimed rampant voter fraud was sweeping through Wisconsin.
But Republican Dean Knudson, a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, stated, “There has been no credible evidence presented to the Elections Commission that any of these problems occurred in Wisconsin.”
What is causing the Republican’s “house on fire” hysteria? Losing an election they thought they should win due to voter suppression legislation. The voter ID laws were “necessary” to stop fraud, they claimed. But they can't point to cases where the law would stop voter impersonation.
Republicans thought the laws worked in their favor during elections, which was the apparent goal of the implementation in many Republican states. But the pandemic caused a rise in voting by mail. Bob Spindell, another Republican on the Elections Commission, said mail-in voting was the difference in this election. So Republicans are suggesting a legislative cleanup of mail-in voting because it doesn’t favor them. It will make voting by mail more restrictive.
If you can’t beat them, change the rules until you do.
Butch Beedle, Evansville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!