GOP weaponizes Electoral College -- Eric Cabot

Over the years, I have been able to see validity in some of the arguments on both sides of the debate about abolishing the presidential Electoral College.

But recently the Republican Party has been openly signaling its intent to weaponize that venerable institution by capturing control over statehouses so that they can overturn the will of the voters if their party’s candidate loses a presidential election. The fact that the Electoral College can be gamed in this way provides a strong new justification for replacing that system with a direct popular vote.

It’s bad enough that the GOP is using the former president’s false claims to justify systematic voter suppression, but now we have supposedly reputable politicians plotting to ignore voters altogether. It is shocking that Wisconsin now has a gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, whose main platform seems to be to do just that. What a statesman.

Eric Cabot, Madison