GOP was giddy for low-turnout vote -- Michael Pomeroy

Our election showed how many people overcame their fear to prove that democracy is vital. If only our elected officials felt the same.

Don't believe the declaration from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, that "Our republic must continue to function ... so that municipalities can swiftly respond to the crisis at hand." What a crock!

Gov. Tony Evers should have avoided Wisconsin's election mess earlier, but he would always have encountered Republican opposition. After gerrymandering democracy out of existence and making voter ID requirements excessively restrictive, Republican lawmakers must have been giddy to find the pandemic had given them the greatest gift: low voter turnout. With five out of 180 polling places open in Milwaukee, surely fewer students, blacks, poor and working-class people would vote, especially because the greatest effect would be felt in larger municipalities.

Many voters didn't receive absentee ballots in time, and confusion about the election contributed to that.

If you tend to vote for Republicans, you should be ashamed that your elected leaders chose to throw democracy under the bus and put thousands of people at risk because of the prize of another Supreme Court justice in their pocket.

Michael Pomeroy, Poynette