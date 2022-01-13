GOP wants to see another Jan. 6 -- Ron Kaufman

I read with disbelieve in the Jan. 5 State Journal that many Republicans believe the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation's Capitol was not violent.
Well, it must have been so violent that it gave them brain damage, or they just don't want to believe that Trump and most of the Republicans members of the House tried to overthrow our government.
Several people died, many police officers were hurt, and some of them are still not fully recovered. If Republicans don't think this attack was violent, then I would hate to see what they think violence is.
As usual, the Republicans want to rewrite history. As with Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, Jan. 6 will be a date that will live in infamy. We should never forget how a traitor and wannabe dictator did his best to take over our country just so he could stay in power.
I pray that this will never happen again. But I'm afraid that if the Republicans get their way that it will happen again.
Ron Kaufman, Marshall