In Saturday's State Journal, Wisconsin’s newly elected 41-year-old chairman of the state Republican Party, Andrew Hitt, wrote that somehow because of its new young leadership, young voters will drift to the conservative party.
Hitt mistakenly believes that young people will ignore the Republican Party’s "core beliefs and values" and support them now that he is at the helm. But by large margins young people reject the Republican Party’s main principles. These include: banning all abortions, ignoring man-induced global warming, securing little or no taxes from the wealthy and corporations, severe and possibly illegal gerrymandering, the rejection of the Medicaid expansion (which would potentially save Wisconsinites millions of dollars), and the refusal to properly fund our decaying roads, schools and university system.
All of these Republican Party principles have taken Wisconsin backward, benefiting only the few, the favored. Unfortunately, Wisconsin is now largely ruled by the minority views of the Republican Party. Gov. Tony Ever’s election is a breath of fresh air, but it is only a start.
While it’s true young voters will be a large voting block, the Republican Party will never capture their vote until the party reverses its "core beliefs and values."
Mark Quinn, Madison