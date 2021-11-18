GOP uses debt ceiling to cut funds -- Derek Popp

The Nov. 12 letter to the editor "Blame Biden if benefits are cut" ignored what's been happening since the Clinton administration. The letter was about the debt ceiling debate threating cuts to veteran benefits.

The debt ceiling needs to be raised to pay for borrowing that has already occurred. So far, the Democrats have added about $1 trillion in spending for their infrastructure bill.

The previous administration added to the debt with tax cuts that didn't create jobs, didn't create additional tax revenue, and the money wasn't spent on goods that resulted in job creation. But during this time the debt ceiling was raised in bipartisan fashion because it was paying for past spending, and Congress recognized that defaulting would be bad.

Also, since the Clinton administration, we only hear about the debt ceiling when a Democrat is president because the Republicans hope that by shutting down the government they can extract concessions on social spending, which includes things such as veterans benefits. It is the Republicans who are unwilling to raise the debt ceiling to cover spending that has already been approved.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb