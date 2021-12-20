GOP truth tellers deserve praise -- Donna Silver

In this bleak midwinter, I find myself searching for rays of light. I have found, though, a few flickering rays of optimism in the brave Republicans who have dared to declare the obvious -- that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
In the spirit of John F. Kennedy’s 1956 book "Profiles in Courage," which depicts the courage of eight senators who made unpopular political decisions, I regard three contemporary politicians as fitting this mold: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; and state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls. All three have stood up to the tidal wave of mass ignorance and denialism. All three have paid (or will likely pay) a price.
For his intention to certify the election of Joe Biden as president, Romney was repeatedly called “traitor” by passengers on his flight to Washington, D.C. Cheney was removed as House Republican conference chair for similar failure to spout “the big lie” about the 2020 presidential election. For her denunciation of Michael Gableman's sham election investigation in Wisconsin, Bernier risks similar reaction.
For democracy to survive, we need to support these truth tellers.
Donna Silver, Madison