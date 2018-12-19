Wisconsin is soon going to find out how good the lawyers who favor the state Democratic Party are.
Litigation seems inevitable since our state Republican Party took its regressive steps through its lame-duck legislation to neuter November’s election. The people spoke, but the Republicans refused to listen.
More than a few were surprised when the Republicans passed legislation to limit the powers of our newly elected governor and attorney general. Most Wisconsinites probably assumed the Republicans would respect this nation’s most cherished institution: the right to choose elected officials through the popular vote. This right includes not trying to hamstring policies of our new governor and attorney general.
These Republican actions are especially shameless without the normal public input. Taking away powers that Gov. Scott Walker had for years fails Walker’s own test of transparency and stability to satisfy his opinion that these measures are legitimate.
The Republican-backed legislation to shorten the voting times is directly related to Madison and Milwaukee voting heavily against the Republicans. Similar Republican attempts in North Carolina some years back have largely failed in the courts. But it took years and millions of dollars in legal fees. That’s what awaits Wisconsin.
Mark Quinn, Madison