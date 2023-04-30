In the April 19 State Journal story "Proposed cut would cap rate at 4.5%," a couple of Wisconsin Republican state legislators have introduced a bill that would lower income tax rates for most Wisconsinites. The story explains, "Under the proposed new tax code, earners in the lowest bracket — individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400 — would pay no income taxes, while all other earners would pay a 4.5% income tax regardless of income." Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, said the proposal is designed to make Wisconsin's income tax code "fair, low and simple."

That does look fair, low and simple until you look at the current Wisconsin tax code. All taxpayers in our state would get a lower tax rate. Great. But let's look at the current rate. Those individuals making over $304,170 per year are paying a 7.65% income tax rate. So according to this tax proposal, earners making over $304,170 per year would pay only 4.5% -- a dramatic reduction. This is just another tax proposal that would benefit the rich.

This tax idea is simple, but it is not fair.

Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie

The Mendota Marsh collection