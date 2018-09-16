Ah, yes, another proposed tax cut from the fiscally conservative GOP.

No matter that such a measure would act as a booster rocket to the national debt -- Democrats can be blamed for that later. (And, of course, the need to slash Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will become imperative).

This is, if you haven't noticed, a cynical attempt at election year bribery. It also reminds me of the Simpsons episode where Mr. Burns offers his employees a choice between a dental plan or a keg of beer, proving once again that life imitates art.

Len Nosal, Madison

