After a bit of flailing, Republicans appear to have settled on a few fact-free strategies for muddying the waters. These are now appearing across all media, so injecting some facts into the discussion seems appropriate.
First, the identity of the whistleblower is protected for the whistleblower's safety. Accusations of partisanship by the whistleblower are wishful thinking on the part of Republicans. Even if the whistleblower were a partisan, it would be irrelevant because the information in the whistleblower complaint matches perfectly with the information President Donald Trump himself revealed.
Second, it is not a problem that the whistleblower did not have firsthand information. Secondhand information opens the door for further investigation, assuming a corrupt administration doesn't block the investigation at every turn.
Finally, it is ridiculous to claim that accusations don't matter because calls for impeachment came early in Trump's presidency. Voices will always be calling for impeachment in any administration. Trump called for President Barack Obama's impeachment. It just so happens that Trump has been committing impeachable offenses since his first day in office resulting in more voices pointing out just how unfit for office he truly is.
Scott Whitney, Platteville