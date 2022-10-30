GOP sure isn't what it used to be -- Charles Bradley

My father was a member of the Republican Party until 1972 when he realized that the GOP was pulling away from the environmental movement. He continued to be a conservative and never trusted the Soviets. He would be quite embarrassed by how the party has increased the use of power for itself, like the Soviets did.
I imagine he would hit himself in the face to learn that former President Donald Trump, his followers and the GOP judges and legislators have simply taken Russian President Vladimir Putin into their hearts.
My father was a good scientist. He would have displayed sarcasm at the make-believe world absorbed by half of the Americans today. The way Republicans describe their opponents, Dad would chuckle, "Do they think witches and goblins are real?"
Charles Bradley, Middleton