I’m waiting for an apology now.
Back in the 1960s, when many of us were protesting against the Vietnam War, all the right-wing Republicans kept calling us commies, Russian dupes, traitors and worse. Now it turns out these same Republicans were secretly envious of the Soviet regime which would not allow such protests to exist.
I assume these Republicans are currently packing their bags to fulfill their lifelong dream of moving to Russia. There, they can enjoy living in a country where they can practice their anti-intellectual, racist and homophobic ideas with impunity.
But please Republicans, issue that apology before you leave.
Bill Folz, Madison