The State Journal on March 15 reported that legislative Republicans tried to introduce a bill that would give women even fewer rights and freedoms on abortion than they had before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The front page of the March 16 newspaper reported that the state’s (Republican) legislative body is continuing to allow cruelty to children by keeping the discredited practice of conversion therapy for treating LGBTQ patients.

The March 17 paper reported that the state’s (Republican) legislative body is circulating a bill that would designate a lever-action rifle produced in northwestern Wisconsin as the state’s official rifle.

Then on March 18, in response to Doug LaFollette’s decision to step down as secretary of state, Amy Loudenbeck (a Republican and former candidate for LaFollette's post) said “this move coming so soon after the election raises questions once again about the tactics used by those in power who will do anything to keep that power.”

A Republican actually has the effrontery to say that?

With all the real day-to-day problems many people are facing, is anyone in the Republican-controlled Legislature doing anything constructive to improve and better the lives of Wisconsin residents?

Am I the only one who’s wondering what exactly our tax dollars are paying for?

Alison Lindsay Mares, Madison