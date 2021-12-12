GOP stands for lying and cheating -- Steve Pearson

The disgraceful Trump administration ended with an attempted coup of the United States government.
Despite the entire country clearly seeing this attempted destruction of our democracy, we now put up with the likes of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Michael Gableman carrying on Donald Trump's legacy by manufacturing a lie and looking for election corruption they know doesn't exist.
Not to be outdone, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has to throw his (usually uninformed) opinion into the fray, suggesting Wisconsin create a system where election outcomes are always subject to the will of the Republican-run Legislature.
Johnson, Vos and Gableman should all resign immediately.
Their actions are disgraceful. Along with many other Republicans in the state, they show they are not interested in doing the will of the people. They don’t seem to care if Wisconsin functions as a democracy. They want to deliver our "swing state" to the Republicans no matter if it takes lying, cheating, threatening or who knows what’s next?
Republicans lie, deceive, cheat, berate, obstruct and destroy the democracy. What a platform.
Steve Pearson, La Crosse