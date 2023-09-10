Once again, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, want to use taxpayer dollars to overturn the views of a majority of Wisconsin residents. They plan on hiring expensive private lawyers on the taxpayers' dime to defend the current GOP-drawn legislative maps.

They already got away with this once to the tune of $2 million by hiring former Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the last election for fraud, in which none was found. The majority of Wisconsin taxpayers and voters have made it clear they would like independently drawn legislative maps, not maps drawn by either party.

I am appalled that these Republican leaders would put the taxpayers on the hook for $1.8 million in lawyer fees to fight making legislative maps more fair. Is no one watching what is happening? Is no one minding the store?

I would encourage all fair-minded Wisconsin voters to contact their Wisconsin legislative leaders and express their opinions about where and how their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent. Where is the oversight into how these Republican leaders are managing Wisconsin's affairs and spending Wisconsinites' tax money? Vote them out in the next election.

Sanee Bonnell, Oregon