GOP shouldn't fear crossing Trump -- Jim Angevine

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, his Republican cronies and possibly Wisconsin taxpayers are victims of a hoax invented by our delusional ex-president.
When Republicans win, they enjoy pointing out that "elections have consequences." When they lose, well "let's investigate."
Since Gov. Tony Evers' victory, our state's Republican legislative majority has accomplished little of note except to obstruct, litigate and make a major nuisance of themselves.
They should not fear Donald Trump, because even if he is not incarcerated, he should be disqualified as a future candidate by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Section 3:
"No person shall ... hold any office, civil or military, ... who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
Though not trained in the law, I think these words would seem to apply to those incumbents who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, encouraged insurrectionists, dismissed it as a routine tourist visit or "felt perfectly safe" while Capitol police were risking their lives to protect them and the Capitol.
Jim Angevine, Madison