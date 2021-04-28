GOP shouldn't control COVID aid -- Mark Gretzinger

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, feels Gov. Tony Evers having control of federal aid for the pandemic doesn’t make for “good government.” Something else that does not make for “good government” is gerrymandered legislative districts.

Let’s take inventory of the Republican-led legislative accomplishments this last year and “good government.” Republicans spent 2020 riding around in their political clown car driven by their pals from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. All they did was search for judicial venues that would do their legislative dirty work for them by overturning whatever actions the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the governor’s office and local health offices took to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Republicans are the great purveyors of “good Christian values,” here is a reminder of one of them: “As ye sow, so shall ye reap.” Republicans did little to assist the public throughout the pandemic. After all this, the Republican-run Legislature feels it should now control federal pandemic aid to Wisconsin. Forget it.