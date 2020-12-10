GOP shouldn't be in charge of vaccine -- Richard Nawratil

For the past 10 months, Republicans from President Donald Trump to the Wisconsin Legislature, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have done everything they could do to stop measures to control COVID-19.
They have downplayed its severity at every turn. The results have been very successful as Wisconsin is one of the hotspots in the country for the pandemic.
Now the GOP wants to be in charge of the distribution of any vaccine that is developed. Why don’t "Dr. Trump" and "Dr. Vos" just stay away and let those who actually care about us and know what they are doing make the decision.
Richard Nawratil, Monona
