GOP shouldn't tolerate Trump -- J. Denny Weaver

It is astounding that with their unconditionally devoted support of President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and other Wisconsin Republicans are so accepting of foreign intervention in our elections.
In the 2016 election, 17 intelligence agencies agreed that Russia intervened on behalf of Trump, and ample evidence shows his campaign welcomed that interference -- he even requested it with his plea to the Russians to find Hillary Clinton's emails. As a follow-up, President Trump has offended the United State’s traditional NATO allies while making moves that fit the Russian agenda -- with nary a peep of protest from Republicans.
Now for the 2020 election, Trump has once again requested foreign intervention, this time from Ukrainians -- and once again, Republicans offer little to no protest. To gauge how egregious this acceptance of outside intervention is, imagine the hullabaloo that would arise if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada or President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico were invited to campaign on behalf of a Democratic Party candidate, accompanied by promises of a better trade deal than these countries could get from a Republican.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison