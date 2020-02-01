GOP shouldn't fear fair maps -- Madeline Laufenberg

Why are the Republicans under Assembly Speaker Robing Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, so opposed to having fair redistricting maps?
It seems they might be afraid of losing majorities if they lose the total vote count. It's upsetting to know that the last redistricting was done behind closed doors in a lawyer’s office, and Democrats did not take part in the process.
Gov. Tony Evers is suggesting a commission composed of citizens -- without elected officials, lobbyists or political party officials. It is being designed so each of the eight congressional districts will have members on this commission. I hope it will resemble the Iowa format, which is admired for being fair to all.
Speaker Vos and Sen. Fitzgerald are calling the commission unconstitutional, and Vos has said the Republicans will reject the maps and draw them themselves.
Is this why these people were voted into office? Do we want our representatives to be so partisan that they can't be fair to all the people in the state? Their constituents need to speak up to representatives who won't work together on measures that will help all of Wisconsin's citizens.
Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton