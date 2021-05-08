 Skip to main content
GOP should try listening to voters -- Sharon Brainerd Whitney
GOP should try listening to voters -- Sharon Brainerd Whitney

Attention Wisconsin Republicans and like-minded politicians in several other states: I have a great idea for you.

Instead of wasting time on multiple bills to discourage voters from exercising their right to vote, meet with constituents and listen to their ideas. Then truly represent them by devising bills that encourage voter participation.

Also, expend your time and energy developing ideas that promote democracy instead of blindly following a disgraced ex-president and the big lies and conspiracies being promoted by your party.

I believe you would be quite surprised by the positive voter response you could gain. Please think about it.

Sharon Brainerd Whitney, Madison

