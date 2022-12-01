 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP should starve from lack of work -- Lynn Kohrs

Based on his comments that "you have to work to eat" in Monday's State Journal story "Focus on aging workforce," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and all other Republicans should have died from starvation by now.

He proudly tells us he has rarely spoken to the governor over the last two years. How much should you be allowed to eat when your job consists of "gaveling in and gaveling out" special sessions called by the governor?

I'm beginning to think he makes stupid statements just to irritate the residents of this state. Vos' arrogance is appalling.

Lynn Kohrs, Sun Prairie

