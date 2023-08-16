Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, claims that the false electors were " tricked " into a barely unsuccessful conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 vote.

Surely he will now join with his fellow party members in pushing those tricksters, from former President Donald Trump on down to attorney Jim Troupis, out of the party. The GOP should refuse to seat them at any events -- up to and including the national convention where the party will endorse a presidential candidate.