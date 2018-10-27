I love voting. It is not a right given to citizens in all countries, so I value the privilege highly. As a U.N. certified observer years ago, I monitored elections in El Salvador. I was disheartened to witness how difficult some municipalities made it for their residents to vote.
So I have been looking forward to the fall election here. In preparation, I decided to learn more about the candidates by reading the League of Women Voters of Dane County document, "Candidates’ Answers." The League posed questions on key topics and recorded candidates’ responses.
I found this to be an invaluable aid. Much to my surprise though, most Republican contenders did not submit answers. That included candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, U.S. Senate and several at the state Senate and Assembly levels. Were they all too busy? I found this lack of engagement disturbing. Most candidates from the other parties accepted the challenge, and we all stand to gain from their participation.
As the document touts, "Democracy isn’t something we have. It’s something we do." We need responsible participation at all levels to make it work.
Marilee Sushoreba, Madison