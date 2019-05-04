I was astounded Monday by the State Journal headline "GOP might seek compromise" on the expansion of Medicaid, which was so steadfastly opposed by former Gov. Scott Walker. The result: a loss of around $1 billion in federal payments to the state over five years.

Wisconsin Republicans seek compromise on Medicaid expansion Republicans legislators open to a possible compromise on Medicaid expansion are looking at ways to accept the federal funding while not appearing to cave in on the issue, though GOP leaders remain steadfastly opposed.

But by Thursday, "steadfastness" had superseded common sense and the spirit of compromise. So the GOP will now strip Gov. Tony Evers' budget of proposals that he successfully ran on.

GOP lawmakers to strip pillars of Tony Evers' budget: Medicaid expansion, tax hikes, pot reforms The changes are sure to rankle Evers and legislative Democrats, and signal GOP lawmakers are crafting a budget that differs radically from what Evers proposed in February.

It would appear that elections have consequences and elected governors win "mandates" only when a Republican is the winner.

A famous quote comes to mind: "Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason."

Jim Angevine, Madison