GOP should read 'Profiles in Courage' -- Irwin Kass

Congressional Republicans will be remembered for their cowardice in doing nothing to address mass shootings unless they act during the remaining weeks of this term.

They must join Democrats in banning assault weapons again. Doing so would substantially reduce the number of casualties due to gun violence in 2023 and thereafter. The vast majority of gun owners would welcome meaningful universal background checks, too. This measure would help keep the guns out of the wrong hands beginning next year. Why do these Republicans want their legacy to be killings, rather than saving lives?

For Christmas they should request a gift of the book "Profiles in Courage." This book is a 1956 volume of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight United States senators. It just takes one to stand up, and then the others will follow.

Irwin Kass, Madison