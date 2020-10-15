 Skip to main content
GOP should listen to WMC on masks -- Richard Daniels
Last Saturday's State Journal story "Groups take aim at surge" reported that Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce has joined other associations to promote mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing to combat COVID-19.

It is good to learn that WMC is being pragmatic, not political, and finally putting the interest of its membership first. Why can't Republicans understand that we have to get this virus under control before we can more fully open up businesses and revive our economy? The Democrats have been saying this for months. What is so hard to grasp?

For the sake of the Wisconsin business community, I'm happy WMC has finally grasped it.

Richard Daniels, Madison

