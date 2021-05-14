GOP should learn from its history -- Jeff Rodgers

Wednesday’s events, which brought the end of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s leadership role in the Republican Party of the U.S. House, is a remarkable if not a reoccurring bit of history.
Some 65 years ago, the Republicans were in lock step behind another outlier of the party.
Sen. Joseph McCarthy set out to prove that the communist party had infiltrated large swathes of the United States, and did it all without proof. Because his brothers in the Republican Party lined up behind him with unquestioning loyalty, he was allowed to further his agenda by dragging countless Americans before the Senate, destroying their reputation using smoke, mirrors and innuendo as evidence.
Fast forward to 2021. U.S. Rep. Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks out against Donald Trump, who without a modicum of truth asserts loudly and often that the 2020 presidential election was fraught with ballot fraud. Again, without proof and in opposition to dozens of failed lawsuits, Trump continues to lie about the election and to defame anyone who says otherwise.
Has the Republican Party learned nothing from its own history? I am a lifelong Republican who has wondered for the past 20 years what has happened to my party.
Jeff Rodgers, Merrimac