GOP should kick Trump to the curb -- Mark Dunavan

I don't anticipate being contacted by the Republican National Committee and asked my opinion on how to start winning more elections. But if asked, I would advise the RNC to do the following:
- Kick Donald Trump to the curb. The "Big Orange Albatross" is unelectable in general elections and his anointment of specific candidates is too often the kiss of political death for those anointees in a general election.
- Cease and desist the 2020 election denial nonsense. Without concrete evidence to support the contention, constant bellyaching and whining is counterproductive to winning future elections. Move on.
- After articulating the benefits of federalism, go on record and say it would be acceptable for women to exercise their rights to an abortion during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
- Attempt to convince MAGA Republicans that it is in their best interest to make peace with moderate Republicans and independents if they hope to win future elections.
Again, I doubt the RNC is interested in my "redprint" detailed above.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland