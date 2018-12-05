Wisconsin voters sent a clear message in the last election that they wanted change, electing Democrats in all statewide races on the ballot. Control of the state Legislature didn’t budge much because of the extreme gerrymandering by Republicans.
Now Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau -- with Gov. Scott Walker’s outgoing help, if he signs their bills -- are changing the rules. They want to limit incoming Gov. Tony Evers’ and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s authority and restrict voting access. Our leaders should be doing everything they can to be sure all eligible voters can cast a ballot and that elections are fair.
Many Wisconsin Republican leaders don’t seem to think they can win elections based on their ideas, so they are desperately trying to change the rules of the game by decreasing early voting time and restricting the power of the opposing party. That’s shameful, and Wisconsin deserves better.
Please contact your legislators and let them know that you support voting access and politicians honoring the will of voters.
Erica Throneburg, Madison