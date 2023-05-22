Today's Republican Party platform stands in direct opposition to the party's original, Wisconsin-inspired progressive values of liberty and opportunity for all. The GOP has become a shadow of its former self, promoting policies that take away liberties instead of securing them.

Republican policies criminalize standard reproductive care, privatize education and engage in gerrymandering that undermines voters' democratic right to freely choose their representatives.

When the Republican Party was founded here in Wisconsin, it stood for liberty and equal opportunity in response to the expansion of slavery, believing that every individual deserved the chance to succeed, and fighting for policies that promoted social mobility and economic opportunity.

But today's GOP is a far cry from its roots, restricting a woman's right to choose, undermining public schools and, perhaps most concerning, embracing a willingness to gerrymander Wisconsin into a state where 53% of voters are disproportionally electing 65% of our state Assembly.

The Republican Party must return to its roots and rediscover its commitment to liberty and opportunity for all, promoting policies that empower individuals and promote social mobility, not restricting access to care or undermining public education. That begins with fair maps that give all Wisconsinites a say in our democracy.

Chris Unterberger, Madison