GOP should find care for deniers -- Irwin Kass

It is time for the unvaccinated adults to stop clogging up our hospitals with COVID-19.
I blame the Republican Party for telling its followers it is OK. The unvaccinated have had sufficient warning. It’s not fair to our health care providers. It’s not fair to the vaccinated people who require non-COVID-related care. And it’s not fair to burden our health care and insurance system.
They claim it is their right not to be vaccinated. It is also the right of health care providers to not jeopardize their mental and physical health to continue to care for them. It is also the right of the vaccinated people to have the needs of their non-COVID care take priority.
If the non-vaccinated require care for COVID, they can contact their local Republican Party representative and ask him or her to arrange for their care at a facility outside our health care system. The Republican Party preaches individual liberty. Now it’s time for the party to practice it.
Irwin Kass, Madison