GOP should feel buyer's remorse -- Mark Quinn

Many of us who want the absurdity of Donald Trump's presidency called out and eliminated in our November election were pleased with Stephen Blitz’s column in Sunday’s paper, "Make the GOP great again: Defeat Trump."

Blitz heads yet another Republican group that sees the destruction of his party because of the comical and too often dangerous antics of this president. Blitz acknowledges that in 2016 his party took a gamble on the renegade Trump and along with many independents placed this man in the White House. Now -- seeing that President Trump is not only destroying his party, and his party’s down ticket prospects, but more importantly, the well-being of this country -- Blitz is actively working to make certain President Trump is not re-elected.

It’s understandable that well-meaning moderate Republicans now have buyer's remorse with this president. But what is continually puzzling is why conservative white evangelicals support President Trump, given his known egregious behavior towards women and others. Equally dumbfounding is his immovable support from working-class white Americans considering most of his policies do damage to their financial stability.