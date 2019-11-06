Rather than simply meet and adjourn without acting on Gov. Tony Evers' proposal for expanded background checks on private gun sales, the Republicans who control the Legislature should be honest and take the opportunity to repeal all existing background checks. After all, their reasoning seems to be that the Second Amendment does not allow for background checks.
Currently, if people know they can't pass a background check at a store, they can simply buy a firearm at a gun show or over the internet. This offers insufficient security to our citizens. After all, a person who wants to protect a home would not lock the front door and leave the side and back doors unlocked.
That is probably why 80% of the people in the state are smart enough to support full protection.
