GOP should be ashamed of itself — Scott Whitney

Many Republicans continue to cling to the fantasy that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong and is merely the victim of a partisan impeachment process.

Republicans pretend the mountain of evidence isn't sufficient. This includes President Trump's own words, which clearly show abuse of power, soliciting foreign help for his election, and obstruction. They whine about the lack of firsthand evidence while ignoring that the lack of such evidence is due solely to Trump's obstruction.

Then, as the Senate trial proceeds, the opportunity for the required evidence arrives. Suddenly, the Republicans no longer want this evidence. It would be too hard and take too much time, they claim. Once again, they are ignoring that any difficulty would be because of Trump's obstruction.

Out of cowardice or corruption, they have put fealty to President Trump ahead of the Constitution and the country. As the Republicans' sham trial oozes toward its inevitable conclusion, I can't help but wonder if any Republicans are left in Congress who are capable of feeling shame. If so, now would certainly be the time.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0