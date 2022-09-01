GOP should back surplus tax cuts -- Gary Tribbey

We have a substantial surplus and Gov. Tony Evers is asking Republican lawmakers to support his recommendations of refunding a portion back to the taxpayers, eliminating the minimum markup on gas, and capping insulin copays at $35. These are all reasonable requests which will benefit all Wisconsin taxpayers.

You would think with the Republican alleged position of reducing taxes, they would support the recommendations -- but no. They are refusing and have indicated if Tim Michels becomes governor, they will pass “their own” tax relief plan, which means more tax breaks for the wealthy.

With gerrymandering, Republicans are guaranteed to retain control of the Legislature, even though they wasted over one million taxpayer dollars on the unethical Michael Gableman fiasco just to appease Donald Trump.

The average Republican voter is more interested in supporting the Republican Party than supporting our state or country. If they cared for our state and country, they, in good conscious, could not support Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, election deniers like Michels, or insurrectionists like U.S. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Trump who want to destroy our democracy and establish a fascist government.

Vladimir Putin would be proud.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie