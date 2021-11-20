GOP should avoid ribbon cuttings -- Dennis Anderson

The long overdue Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been passed by both houses of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
Roads, bridges, rail, ports and airports will receive an infusion of funds for repair and upgrade, making it easier for farmers and manufacturers to get their goods to markets and customers. Broadband will be improved, enabling businesses and schoolchildren to more easily and reliably access the internet. Clean drinking water projects will be welcome, given the state of Wisconsin’s waters. Support for electric vehicles meshes with auto and truck manufacturers already transitioning away from gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks.
When U.S. Reps. Brian Steil, R-Janesville, Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbuelah, Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Mike Gallagher R-Green Bay, show up at ribbon cuttings, dedications and businesses expanding operations and hiring new workers, remember that they all voted against the bill and deserve no credit and no thanks.
Sadly, it will come as no surprise if Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, seek a way to block our state’s acceptance of these funds.
Dennis Anderson, Madison