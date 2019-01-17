Just as some of the political stench was lifting up and away from Wisconsin with the exit of former Gov. Scott Walker and former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, passed new laws stripping the incoming governor and attorney general of accepted powers, under the cover of darkness.
These two power mongers are snubbing the voters of Wisconsin who elected new state leaders to take us in a different direction. These Republicans are scared to death such a change is possible.
The votes have been counted and, despite the gerrymandered electoral districts, the Republicans lost every elected statewide office. That should tell them something, but they just plain don't care. They are more concerned with their own job security and keeping their suppliers of special interest dark money happy.
Now we learn Speaker Vos will keep secret the $850,000 contract he has with a law firm in Illinois to try and protect his gerrymandered districts. One would think as a supposed representative of the taxpaying residents of Wisconsin he would at least hire a Wisconsin law firm and waste our tax dollars in state and not in Illinois.
Dick Tschanz, Monroe