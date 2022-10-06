GOP shenanigans destroy democracy -- James L. Carney

Why would anyone vote for a political party that is actively working to destroy the very system of government that permits them to have a meaningful vote?

The Republican Party promulgates the “big lie” and continues to insist that Joe Biden did not win the U.S. presidency in 2020. And it is not only at the national level that this political party is actively undermining democratic government. In Wisconsin, several state agency appointees by the previous Republican governor have refused to vacate their positions and let Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees replace them.

The Republican-controlled state Senate refuses to hold a confirmation vote on the new appointees. The arch-conservative (read Republican) state Supreme Court refused to require the Senate to do its constitutional duty and hold confirmation hearings.

Democratic government cannot function unless everyone plays by the rules. Imagine a sports conference where the home team refuses to record the scores of the visiting team so it would never lose. That is the Republican notion of democracy.

If you want your vote to be as meaningful as the pro-Russia votes in several provinces Ukraine, vote for the Republican candidates here in November.

James L. Carney, Madison