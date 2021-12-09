GOP selectively cares about rights -- Gary Tribbey

For several weeks we have been inundated with the continual whining about personal freedom from conservative Republicans. Their personal freedom is more important than the needs of the community in general.
Stopping the spread of COVID and resulting unnecessary deaths and damage to our economy were less important then their politically motivated “personal freedom.”
Ironically, their personal freedom mantra does not include the personal freedom of a woman to control her own body. It is a "do as I say, not as I do" scenario. If you are opposed to abortion, fine, don’t get one. But what right do you have to force your opinion or religious dogma on anyone else? Where is their “personal freedom”?
This is still America where individual rights are supposed to be protected. Unfortunately, these rights are in jeopardy as the conspiracy-crazed, election-doubting, gun-lusting Republicans pray to their leader Donald Trump and eagerly continue to push our country over the abyss from democracy to fascism.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie