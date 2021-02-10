GOP puts power over public health -- Richard Brouillard

Kudos to Gov. Tony Evers for implementing a new mask mandate immediately after the state Legislature voted to end it.
A majority of the members of the Legislature seem to believe that their political power is more important than implementing measures that will help prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It is difficult to understand why you would end the mask mandate when common sense tells you the mandate is helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, reducing the number of people who require hospitalization, and preventing people from dying.
The members of the Legislature who voted to end the mask mandate have demonstrated their political power is more important than legislation that is based on common sense. They also show a lack of respect for all of the people who are risking their health in fighting the battle against COVID-19.
Richard Brouillard, Waterloo