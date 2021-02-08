GOP puts party politics over lives -- Lisa Kass

I am so confused by our state Republican leaders.
During a lame-duck session, they passed laws to limit Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ ability to govern the state. Every decision was suppose to go through the Legislature.
Then came the pandemic. The governor, following what the experts were saying, issued an emergency order for mask wearing to protect everyone from the virus. The Republicans were upset because he didn’t ask their permission to do this.
In the meantime, the legislators didn’t meet for six months and did nothing to help Wisconsinites fight COVID-19. What does repealing the mask mandate do? Will it save lives?
Now they are criticizing the governor for the slow rollout of the vaccines in the state. What has the Legislature done about the vaccinations? Make up your mind. Do you want to govern or do you want to legislate? It’s about saving lives, not party politics.
Lisa Kass, Madison