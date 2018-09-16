As a physician for more than 30 years, I have watched with sadness as patients have struggled to obtain insurance or the treatments they need to maintain their health and quality of life.
Unfortunately, too many lawmakers vote to please large pharmaceutical and insurance companies because of the big donations they receive from these corporations.
A lawsuit filed by Republican attorney generals could take us back to the time when insurance companies could exclude people for all sorts of "pre-existing" medical problems. They also want to allow "less expensive" policies to enter the marketplace. These "less expensive" policies are cheaper because they don't cover many of the services and treatments people need. People get tricked into purchasing these cheap plans which seem like a great deal until someone gets sick. Then, people are faced with overwhelming medical bills and often end up in bankruptcy.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has been consistently looking out for the health and insurance needs of her constituents in Wisconsin. I hope people will support her in the fall election and read beyond the scams of "cheap" insurance.
Dr. Judian Smith, Madison