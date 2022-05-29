GOP pro-life plan reeks of hypocrisy -- J. Denny Weaver

Hypocrisy rules among pro-life conservatives in legislatures and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republican legislators at both state and national levels claim their ban on all abortions protects life, but they refuse to pass any legislation that would help mothers and their babies after birth. They also refuse to enact any legislation that would protect the lives of children or anyone else from the gun violence we saw most recently in Uvalde, Texas, and shortly before that in Buffalo, New York.

In the Supreme Court, the originalist argument is a smokescreen by those set to overturn Roe v. Wade and loosen gun regulations even further. If that principle were applied across the board, the gun lobby would be defending muzzleloaders, Justice Clarence Thomas would likely be enslaved, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett would not be voting because only white, male property owners could vote when our country was founded.

We need to elect more people -- basically Democrats -- who will go beyond thoughts and prayers and actually enact legislation that truly protects the living.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison